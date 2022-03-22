Broyhill's Off Road Refuse Truck is Fast and Efficient

Broyhill Load and Pack with 9.5 Cubic Yard Box Broyhill Load and Pack Refuse Collection System

Think of all the time, effort and money you could save using the Broyhill Load and Pack to keep your large public areas like parks, beaches and trails clean.

DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current national labor shortage presents the ideal environment for the Broyhill Load and Pack. Broyhill’s one man garbage truck will challenge the efficiency of the current work environment, especially in large public areas like parks and beaches.

This center articulated high-tech vehicle will pick up approximately 400 or more, 26 to 90-gallon containers weighing up to 500 lbs. during a normal work shift in large public areas. It comes equipped with 36x13.50-15, Titan, high flotation tires for soft beach sand or in climate weather. Operator's choice of a 7 or 9.5 cubic yard box with a 4 to 1 compaction ratio. The 74 HP, 3.6 liter, Deutz Diesel engine is CARB, EEC and EPS emission certified.

Operator comforts include an air ride cab, adjustable air ride driver seat, cab ventilation fan, 12-volt power outlets and a USB port. Options include a variety of grip arm sizes, right side guard for cab window glass protection, cab engine heat isolator, vibration sleeve covers, can deodorizer, tire sizes, compactor box and self-dump related options.

Safety features include 2 high-low beam LED headlights, LED work lights, LED taillights, turn signals, flashers, a lift-arm light, compactor box light, strobe, dome light, LED backup light, lighted instrument cluster, hydraulic release fail safe brakes and four-way cameras surrounding the vehicle.

The Broyhill Load and Pack system will help you reduce your labor costs, work comp expense, help to eliminate handling razor blades, needles, broken glass and other sharp objects.

Utilize your current work force more effectively and efficiently. All this translates to increased return on investment not to mention your decrease in fuel consumption.

To view actual videos and read testimonials please visit, LoadandPack.net