Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,759 in the last 365 days.

Broyhill Refuse Hoppers To Fit Electric Utility Vehicles

2 cubic yard Poly Refuse Hauler on Electric Vehicle

1.75 cubic yard Poly Refuse Hopper For Electric Vehicle

2.5 Cubic Yard Poly Refuse Hopper

Broyhill Adds Can Tipper To Eliminate Manual Lifting

DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broyhill introduces new polyethene 1.75, 2.0 & 2.5 cubic yard hoppers for Electric Utility Vehicles (EUVs).
The new electric hoppers will use electronic actuators in lieu of the hydraulic system. Both systems are designed to fit numerous electric utility vehicles such as the ones pictured here. The electric actuator for the hopper is under development.

Broyhill has also added a can tipper meeting the ANSI Z245.60-2008 TYPE B domestic two-bar specifications with a hydraulic power-pack, eliminating the need for the manual lifting of portable refuse containers. Depending upon the vehicle, the can tipper can be utilized on either the rear or the side of the hopper.

The 2.0 and 2.5 cubic yard hoppers offer a new reinforcement cut-out kit along with a hinged side door for hoppers with a manual lift. This option facilitates easier manual dumping of the portable containers. Also available is an optional trailer package for the hopper unit.

Broyhill is confident that the new refuse hoppers will change the landscape of solid-waste management.

Broyhill is a leading innovator in the solid-waste management sector. Aiming to bring the best designs to their customers without compromising on quality is what they’re known for. For more information about their products, please visit www.broyhill.com. Should you have any queries, please direct them to sales@broyhill.com, or call: 800-228-1003-134.

Sales
The Broyhill Company
+1 800-228-1003
email us here

You just read:

Broyhill Refuse Hoppers To Fit Electric Utility Vehicles

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.