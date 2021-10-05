Broyhill Refuse Hoppers To Fit Electric Utility Vehicles

2 cubic yard Poly Refuse Hauler on Electric Vehicle 1.75 cubic yard Poly Refuse Hopper For Electric Vehicle 2.5 Cubic Yard Poly Refuse Hopper

Broyhill Adds Can Tipper To Eliminate Manual Lifting

DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broyhill introduces new polyethene 1.75, 2.0 & 2.5 cubic yard hoppers for Electric Utility Vehicles (EUVs).

The new electric hoppers will use electronic actuators in lieu of the hydraulic system. Both systems are designed to fit numerous electric utility vehicles such as the ones pictured here. The electric actuator for the hopper is under development.

Broyhill has also added a can tipper meeting the ANSI Z245.60-2008 TYPE B domestic two-bar specifications with a hydraulic power-pack, eliminating the need for the manual lifting of portable refuse containers. Depending upon the vehicle, the can tipper can be utilized on either the rear or the side of the hopper.

The 2.0 and 2.5 cubic yard hoppers offer a new reinforcement cut-out kit along with a hinged side door for hoppers with a manual lift. This option facilitates easier manual dumping of the portable containers. Also available is an optional trailer package for the hopper unit.

Broyhill is confident that the new refuse hoppers will change the landscape of solid-waste management.

Broyhill is a leading innovator in the solid-waste management sector. Aiming to bring the best designs to their customers without compromising on quality is what they’re known for. For more information about their products, please visit www.broyhill.com. Should you have any queries, please direct them to sales@broyhill.com, or call: 800-228-1003-134.