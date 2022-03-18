Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 18
JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate previews: Senate Bill 1181, which would allow an income tax deduction for certain law enforcement officers; Senate Bill 715, legislation that would authorize a property tax credit for certain senior citizens; Senate Bill 647, a proposal that would establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students; Senate Bills 698 & 639, which would modify provisions relating to MO HealthNet services for pregnant and postpartum women; Senate Bill 702 is legislation that seeks to create new provisions relating to COVID-19 vaccination requirements; Senate Bill 973 would establish the “Truth in Medicine Act”; and Senate Bill 695, a measure that seeks to modify various provisions relating to elections.