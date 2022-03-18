Awardees selected for the Online Voter Registration Unique URL Program    

PHOENIX – The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has selected the awardees for the 2022 Online Voter Registration Unique URL Program.

The awardees will receive a unique URL for their organizations so they can conduct voter registration drives electronically and securely through servicearizona.com. The program allows voters to register in real time and protects sensitive voter information.

The pilot program was implemented in 2020, at the start of the pandemic, with participation from six organizations and the three state-recognized political parties. This year, the program has expanded to award the three state recognized parties as well as ten nonpartisan, nonprofit voter outreach groups.

“Part of our job as election officials involves working with our partners to ensure that we promote voter participation,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “We want to thank all three state-recognized political parties, as well as the selected organizations for their interest in this project. As demonstrated through the Unique URL Pilot Program in 2020, this is a proven method to facilitate accurate and secure voter registration drives during this critical time.”

The following organizations will receive a Unique URL to conduct voter registrations for the 2022 Election Cycle:

Arizona Center for Disability Law’s Protection and Advocacy for Voter Access Program works to ensure that Arizonans with disabilities have an opportunity to cast a private and independent vote and have full access to the electoral process in registering to vote, casting a vote, and accessing polling places.

The Arizona Students' Association is a student-led, non-partisan organization created to represent the collective interest of the 140,000+ university students and 400,000+ community college students in Arizona. ASA advocates at the local, state, and national levels for affordable and accessible Higher Education.

Chicanos por la Causa is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Arizona, where it was established in 1969. CPLC has played and continues to employ a nonpartisan role in voter education, voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and guidelines.

The Civics Center is a national, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focusing on high school voter registration and civic engagement.

Equality Arizona Foundation’s mission is to build a strong and resilient LGBTQ social movement and culture in Arizona by increasing access to safety, well-being, and inclusion in society.

Inspire2Vote - Project High Hopes supports nonpartisan efforts to promote voter registration among high school students.

Mi Familia Vota Education Fund is a national non-profit organization working to unite the Latino community and its allies to promote social and economic justice through increased civic participation.

One Arizona is a partnership of 28 organizations active all over Arizona. They are nonpartisan, focused on improving the lives of Arizonans, especially people of color and young people, by building a culture of civic participation.

Phoenix Indian Center develops a strong American Indian community through collaborative partnerships, providing quality, culturally based workforce, educational, human services and community outreach.

Rock the Vote is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan organization whose core mission is to register, educate, and mobilize young people to vote. For over 30 years, Rock the Vote has utilized and adapted to the evolving landscapes of media, technology, and culture to empower each generation.

Additionally, the Secretary of State’s Office has awarded URLs to all three state-recognized parties:

Arizona Democratic Party

Arizona Libertarian Party

Arizona Republican Party

More information on the program is available here: https://azsos.gov/elections/uniqueURL.

-30-