Cybersecurity & IT Services Firm Establishes Financial Services Practice Area

Sixwatch, a rapidly growing cybersecurity and managed IT services firm, announced the establishment of its financial services practice area.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixwatch, a rapidly growing cybersecurity and managed IT services firm, announced the establishment of its financial services practice area. This practice specialty will serve companies relating to wealth management, private equity, and capital management, proving the upwards trajectory of Sixwatch’s growth.

The financial services practice of Sixwatch will be led by company leader Matt Bullock who will focus on building secure solutions and implementing industry-relevant software and standards for mid-sized firms that have special needs. Their goal is to ensure clients are supported in maintaining, securing, and adapting systems to the rapidly developing landscape of the financial services industry.

Sixwatch currently serves clients in the Tampa Bay, Orlando, Sarasota, Jacksonville, and Miami markets. A recent acquisition expanded its reach in the Sarasota area to support the growing demand for its services. Following the acquisition, leadership made the decision to leverage the talent and create the financial services sector. Leadership has discussed making 2 additional acquisitions in Florida, hiring 5 engineers and customer service representatives, and entering into the legal services industry within the next year.

“We are excited to begin this journey of helping financial services clients,” said John Owens, CEO of Sixwatch. “A rapidly growing industry like this requires close attention to IT service management and cybersecurity, so we are ready to jump in and makes our clients lives a lot easier.”

