Sunstone Announces Dates for MicroWeld 2022, the Micro Welding Conference for Bench Jewelers and Dental Lab Technicians
Sunstone announced dates for MicroWeld 2022, the micro welding conference for jewelers and dental technicians, hosted in Orlando September 29-October 1, 2022.
MicroWeld is a one-of-a-kind conference for laser and pulse arc welder training with the best instructors, creating an intensive learning experience, for bench jewelers and dental lab technicians.”PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, manufacturer of fine micro welders, announced dates for MicroWeld 2022, the premier micro welding conference for bench jewelers and dental technicians, hosted at an Orlando all-suites resort, September 29th through October 1st, 2022.
— Jonathan Young
MicroWeld 2022 provides three different educational tracks: A laser welding course for bench jewelers; a pulse arc welding course for bench jewelers; and a laser welding course for dental lab technicians. The dental laser welding course will be taught by veteran instructors and lab owners, Bob Hicks, of Hicks Dental, and Bob Belouin, of BTI. The jewelry laser welding course will be taught by master bench jeweler, Scott Isaacs, of Belle Meade Jewelry. The jewelry pulse arc welding course will be taught by master metalsmith, Patrick McMillan, of McMillan Metals.
“MicroWeld is a one-of-a-kind conference for hands-on laser and pulse arc welder training, instruction, and networking,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Engineering LLC. “We’ve assembled the best instructors to create an intensive learning experience, with both classroom and hands-on opportunities, whether you’re a bench jeweler or dental lab technician.”
Attendees will gain invaluable welding instruction from classroom as well as hands-on instruction with ample time for practice. Open panel discussions and networking opportunities with other industry leaders and players will also be part of the MicroWeld 2022 experience.
Bench jewelers will learn how to increase profits and save time with a laser or pulse arc welder. Additionally, they will learn how to retip prongs, resize rings, close jump rings, add material, fix porosity, weld seams, temporarily tack or permanently fuse pieces together, learn the secrets of laserwire, and observe on-site case studies. Dental lab technicians will learn how to increase profits and save time with a laser welder. Lab technicians will also learn how to weld seams, add material, permanently fuse pieces together, repair nearly any appliance of any metal type, and observe on-site case studies.
A unique feature of the conference is its all-inclusive tuition. All instruction, panel discussions, hands-on practice time, meals, two nights stay in a deluxe 2-room suite, exclusive sponsorships, and conference gear are included in the $1,995 per person tuition. Attendance at MicroWeld 2022 is limited and early registration is highly recommended.
“Our goal is to make MicroWeld an experience more than just an event,” says Young. “The all-inclusive tuition is a great value, but it also creates an opportunity for our guests to stay closely connected in a relaxing, resort environment. Our guests will have exclusive access to a pool cabana with drinks and snacks from the minute they arrive. And with Disneyworld and Universal Studios close by, there is plenty to do before and after the conference. We will pack in the study time, but we’re also going to have fun. You’ll want to come back every year. Due to the all-inclusive price, level of instructor quality, and resort location, I expect MicroWeld 2022 to fill quickly.”
The conference will be held in sunny Orlando at the iconic Embassy Suites Lake Buena Vista. The resort provides a complimentary shuttle to all nearby parks, including Disneyworld and Universal Studios. Attendees will enjoy deluxe, two-room suite accommodations, pool, poolside bar, Sunstone Cabana, kiddie pool, sand volleyball, putting green, basketball court, and more. To register, visit www.sunstonewelders.com/microweld or call +1-801-658-0015. Registration is available on a first-come, first served basis.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and multiple government and military agencies. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
