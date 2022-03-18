0187279 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF PARTIAL REVOCATION ORDERS
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 0187279 B.C. Ltd. (formerly, Linux Gold Corp.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to the Company’s press release dated March 1, 2022, the Company received, on March 15, 2022, partial revocation orders (each, a “Partial Revocation Order”) from each of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) and the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”).
The Partial Revocation Order issued by the BCSC partially revoked a cease trade order that was issued by the Executive Director of the BCSC against the Company on July 11, 2014, (the “BCSC Cease Trade Order”), while the Partial Revocation Order issued by the ASC partially revoked a cease trade order that was issued by the ASC against the Company on October 10, 2014 (the “ASC Cease Trade Order”), together with the BCSC Cease Trade Order, (the “CTOs”). The CTOs were issued due to the Company’s failure to file certain financial disclosure documents and forms in compliance with National Instrument - 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets.
About the Company
The Company is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments and statements regarding the BCSC and ASC granting partial revocation orders to the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
0187279 B.C. Ltd.
