Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,358 in the last 365 days.

0187279 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES THE LETTER AGREEMENT WITH REBIRTH ANALYTICS INC. WILL NOT PROCEED

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 0187279 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its previously announced letter agreement between Rebirth Analytics Inc. and the Company, as described in its news release of April 20, 2023, will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.

Eric Massie
0187279 B.C. Ltd.
+1 613-793-2483
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

0187279 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES THE LETTER AGREEMENT WITH REBIRTH ANALYTICS INC. WILL NOT PROCEED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more