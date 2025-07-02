1344345 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH BLOCKGRATION AND 1419397 B.C. LTD.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1344345 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its previously announced definitive business combination agreement among Blockgration Holdings Inc., 1419397 B.C. Ltd. and the Company, as described in its news release of July 21, 2023, will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.For more information, please contact:

