Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,528 in the last 365 days.

1344345 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH BLOCKGRATION AND 1419397 B.C. LTD.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1344345 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its previously announced definitive business combination agreement among Blockgration Holdings Inc., 1419397 B.C. Ltd. and the Company, as described in its news release of July 21, 2023, will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.

For more information, please contact:

Binyomin Posen
1344345 B.C. Ltd.
4168697629 ext.
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

1344345 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH BLOCKGRATION AND 1419397 B.C. LTD.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more