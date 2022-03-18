The Chill Brothers are 2021 Recipients of the Lennox Centurion Award
The Chill Brothers Founders, Brennan Mulcahy and Andrew Schneider, pictured receiving the Lennox Centurion Award
Houston HVAC dealer, The Chill Brothers recognized for outstanding business accomplishments and excellence by Lennox® Industries
Earning the Lennox Centurion Award emphasizes The Chill Brothers’ progress as a leading marketer of residential comfort systems, delivering exceptional comfort and service on every job.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lennox Industries, a trusted HVAC brand for over 125 years, awarded The Chill Brothers the Lennox Centurion Award. This prestigious honor recognizes the top 5% of Lennox residential dealerships in each Lennox sales region for outstanding accomplishments and performance.
— Douglas L. Young, president and COO, Lennox ¬¬Residential Heating & Cooling
"Earning the Lennox Centurion Award emphasizes The Chill Brothers’ progress as a leading marketer of residential comfort systems, delivering exceptional comfort and service on every job," said Douglas L. Young, president and COO, Lennox ¬¬Residential Heating & Cooling.
Established in 2020, The Chill Brothers employs 35+ people and services the Greater Houston Area.
“This award reflects our hard work and commitment to customer service,” said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of The Chill Brothers. “We started this business with a deep commitment to excellence in customer service. What differentiates The Chill Brothers is that we educate our customers in thorough, non-technical consultations, and work with them to reduce their energy costs and address their needs with complete transparency. We pride ourselves on our reputation and meaningful relationships with our customers, and as such we are honored to be recognized with this prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.”
To find out more about how The Chill Brothers can help you with your home’s heating, cooling and indoor air quality needs, call 832-478-7777 or visit www.thechillbrothers.com.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers are on a mission is to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years’ experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. The Chill Brothers are proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer, as well as several other distinctions related to elite customer service.
ABOUT LENNOX
A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox offers its award-wining air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Providing some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, including the first ultra-low emissions furnace and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative HVAC and indoor air quality products.
For more information, contact:
Olivia Kendl
The Chill Brothers
+1 346-336-6876
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other