Register now for the annual EXPO22 for Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA)

Realtors can earn Continuing Education (CE) credit during CMLA Expo 2022

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual EXPO22 for Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) is being held on April 7, at the Hyatt Regency Tech Center in Denver, CO from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM. The Keynote speaker is Hoan Do, a city finalist for American Ninja Warrior speaking about Turning Obstacles into Opportunities.

A new feature within CMLA Expo 2022 is five hours of Continuing Education credit for Realtors. The Expo22 focuses on Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending and is open to all mortgage professionals in the Rocky Mountain region.

The Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) was founded in 1956 as the representative voice of mortgage lending in Colorado. Since CMLA's inception, its members have accounted for the vast majority of the mortgage lending in Colorado. Members include residential and commercial mortgage banking companies, individual mortgage loan originators, mortgage brokers, wholesale lenders, savings & loan associations, commercial banks, credit unions, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and companies that provide affiliated services to mortgage lenders.

