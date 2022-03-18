Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,603 in the last 365 days.

Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) announces the hiring of Betty Knecht, CAE as their Executive Director

The Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) was founded in 1956 as the representative voice of mortgage lending in Colorado.

Betty is an outstanding addition to the CMLA. Her wealth of experience and leadership background will undoubtedly help the association create immediate positive results.”
— T.J. Lile, President of the Board of Directors, CMLA

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) announces the hiring of Betty Knecht, CAE as their Executive Director. Betty brings to CMLA more than 2 decades of association management experience, with the majority of that time spent working for other real estate-focused trade associations. She most recently held the position of Vice President of Events & Education for the Apartment Association of Metro Denver (AAMD). While with AAMD, she was able to grow the programs at the association significantly, while also improving the overall member experience. “Betty is an outstanding addition to the CMLA,” said T.J. Lile, President of the Board of Directors at CMLA. “Her wealth of experience and leadership background will undoubtedly help the association create immediate positive results.”

ABOUT:
The Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) was founded in 1956 as the representative voice of mortgage lending in Colorado. Since CMLA's inception, its members have accounted for the vast majority of the mortgage lending in Colorado. Members include residential and commercial mortgage banking companies, individual mortgage loan originators, mortgage brokers, wholesale lenders, savings & loan associations, commercial banks, credit unions, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and companies that provide affiliated services to mortgage lenders.

MISSION
The Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association is an organization committed to responsible homeownership achieved through the practice of integrity-based lending. We serve our community through effective education, principled representation, and gracious networking to advance free enterprise and the highest ethical standards in the mortgage lending industry.

Kimbirly Kay Orr
Knock Out Performance
+1 303-601-6931
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) announces the hiring of Betty Knecht, CAE as their Executive Director

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.