The Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) was founded in 1956 as the representative voice of mortgage lending in Colorado.

Betty is an outstanding addition to the CMLA. Her wealth of experience and leadership background will undoubtedly help the association create immediate positive results.” — T.J. Lile, President of the Board of Directors, CMLA

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) announces the hiring of Betty Knecht, CAE as their Executive Director. Betty brings to CMLA more than 2 decades of association management experience, with the majority of that time spent working for other real estate-focused trade associations. She most recently held the position of Vice President of Events & Education for the Apartment Association of Metro Denver (AAMD). While with AAMD, she was able to grow the programs at the association significantly, while also improving the overall member experience. “Betty is an outstanding addition to the CMLA,” said T.J. Lile, President of the Board of Directors at CMLA. “Her wealth of experience and leadership background will undoubtedly help the association create immediate positive results.”

ABOUT:

The Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association (CMLA) was founded in 1956 as the representative voice of mortgage lending in Colorado. Since CMLA's inception, its members have accounted for the vast majority of the mortgage lending in Colorado. Members include residential and commercial mortgage banking companies, individual mortgage loan originators, mortgage brokers, wholesale lenders, savings & loan associations, commercial banks, credit unions, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and companies that provide affiliated services to mortgage lenders.

MISSION

The Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association is an organization committed to responsible homeownership achieved through the practice of integrity-based lending. We serve our community through effective education, principled representation, and gracious networking to advance free enterprise and the highest ethical standards in the mortgage lending industry.