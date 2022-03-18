Williston Barracks / DUI #3

CASE#: 22A1001597

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2022 at approximately 2027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound MM 80.8, Williston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Diane Thurber

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 17, 2022, at approximately 2027 hours, Vermont State Police noticed a disabled vehicle on Interstate 89 Southbound at Mile Marker 80.8. Troopers identified the operator as Diane Thurber (57) of Corinth. While speaking with Thurber, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Thurber was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Thurber was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on April 05, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/05/2022 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.