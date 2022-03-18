Submit Release
Route 3059 North Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in North Fayette

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on North Road (Route 3059) in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, March 21 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of North Road between North Branch Road and Noblestown Road will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct slide repair, pavement restoration, guide rail updates, sign and pavement marking installation, and drainage improvement work through late April. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

North of the Slide

  • From North Road, turn left onto North Branch Road

  • Turn left onto Route 980 in Washington County

  • Turn left onto Noblestown Road

  • Follow Noblestown Road back to North Road

  • End detour

South of the Slide

The overall project will continue through mid-July.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

