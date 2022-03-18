Route 3059 North Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in North Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on North Road (Route 3059) in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, March 21 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of North Road between North Branch Road and Noblestown Road will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct slide repair, pavement restoration, guide rail updates, sign and pavement marking installation, and drainage improvement work through late April. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

North of the Slide

From North Road, turn left onto North Branch Road

Turn left onto Route 980 in Washington County

Turn left onto Noblestown Road

Follow Noblestown Road back to North Road

End detour

South of the Slide

The overall project will continue through mid-July.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #