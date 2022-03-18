Route 65 Utility Designation Work Next Week in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 in Conway and Economy boroughs, Beaver County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, March 21-23 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on Route 65 between 11th Street and Economy Way. One lane in each direction will remain open during the work. Crews from Team Fishel will conduct subsurface utility location work.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #