Route 2044 Commonwealth Avenue Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing pipeline work on Commonwealth Avenue (Route 2044) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, March 21 weather permitting.

Crews from Proline Pipeline will conduct pipeline work on Commonwealth Avenue between Shady Lane and Millers Avenue. Work will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late May. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

