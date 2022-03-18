Mentch Bridge Replacement to Begin March 21 in Indiana County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to lane restrictions on Mentch Bridge in Cherry Hill Township, Indiana County starting March 21, 2022.

Contractor, Francis J. Palo of Clarion, PA will be replacing the bridges carrying US 422 over the State Route 553 off ramp. The Eastbound bridge will be replaced this year and the westbound will be replaced in 2023.

Lane restrictions and weight restrictions will be implemented as needed for traffic management.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed traffic in this area.

This $7 million improvement project is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

