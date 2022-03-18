Submit Release
News Search

There were 140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,117 in the last 365 days.

Mentch Bridge Replacement to Begin March 21 in Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to lane restrictions on Mentch Bridge in Cherry Hill Township, Indiana County starting March 21, 2022.

Contractor, Francis J. Palo of Clarion, PA will be replacing the bridges carrying US 422 over the State Route 553 off ramp.  The Eastbound bridge will be replaced this year and the westbound will be replaced in 2023. 

Lane restrictions and weight restrictions will be implemented as needed for traffic management.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed traffic in this area.

This $7 million improvement project is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10. 

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

Mentch Bridge Replacement to Begin March 21 in Indiana County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.