Route 51 Lane Restrictions Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday, March 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on Route 51 for bridge inspection activities just south of Woodruff Street.  Restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Crews from the STV, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

