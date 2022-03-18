Pinedale 2022 Hunt Season Setting Meetings

Come hear the latest on your big game herds!

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes the public to upcoming 2022 hunting season meetings in the Jackson and Pinedale regions. Season setting meetings are held each spring to present proposed license allocations, season length changes and other proposals for the coming fall to hunters and the general public.

Jackson Region

Thursday, March 17 – Jackson Game and Fish office from 4 to 7 p.m. (Open House)

Friday, March 18 – Afton Civic Center from 4 to 7 p.m. (Open House)

*For those unable to attend an open house, there also will be a virtual Q&A session via Zoom with regional wildlife biologists and game wardens on Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

Pinedale Region

Wednesday, March 23 – Pinedale Game and Fish office at 6 p.m. The public is also welcome to join the meeting virtually via Zoom.

In addition to accepting written comments at the meetings, the public is welcome to submit written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings

Written and online comments will be accepted through April 1 at 5 p.m.

