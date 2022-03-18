Jatheon Technologies Releases Cloud Microsoft Teams Archiving

Jatheon Cloud: Classification Search Results

Jatheon Technologies is announcing the release of Microsoft Teams archiving on their cloud-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

We’re satisfied with how Jatheon Cloud is growing and happy to offer complete archiving of such a popular collaboration platform like Microsoft Teams.” — Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term retention and search of electronic records for compliance, business continuity and litigation management, is announcing the release of Microsoft Teams archiving on their cloud-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

Initially, Jatheon Cloud began as an AWS-based email archiving solution. Over the last few years, the platform was expanded to include an integrated MSP portal for technology partners to manage their own client organizations’ email archives. In 2021, Jatheon also added WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter archiving to the platform, enabling organizations to archive content from these social and collaboration channels independently or together with email. The latest addition of MS Teams archiving represents one of the largest and most important updates to the platform.

Marko Dinic, Jatheon’s CEO, shared his thoughts about the update: “We’re satisfied with how Jatheon Cloud is growing and happy to offer complete archiving of such a popular collaboration platform like Microsoft Teams. Witnessing the rapid expansion of business communication channels has been inspiring, and we were quick to recognize the need of both enterprises and small to medium-sized companies to retain communications from multiple channels. Jatheon Cloud allows businesses to do just that – archive exactly the channels they are using, in any combination they need. Thanks to our short development cycles and a great Product Team, we were able to release Microsoft Teams archiving in record time.”

Jatheon captures and retains MS Teams chats (one-on-one and group conversations) as well as channels, with complete metadata and supporting all multimedia like links, stickers, emoji, images, GIFs, audio and video, and files. All edits and deletions are also captured – a feature that’s necessary for compliance in all regulated industries and especially vital in ediscovery and HR disputes. Right now, Dinic says, Jatheon is the only archiving tool that provides this level of detail.



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate ediscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the data archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise, virtual and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud data archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. In 2021, Jatheon released standalone Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Bloomberg and Teams archiving within Jatheon Cloud.