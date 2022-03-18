Chuck Norman Receives Watt Huntley Award for Lifetime Achievement
Presented at The Annual Raleigh Public Relations Society Awards Celebration
Chuck Norman is known for being one of the most genuine, skilled and ethical PR professionals most have ever met. Chuck Norman, APR, was recognized by industry peers and received the Watt Huntley Award for Lifetime Achievement from Raleigh Public Relations Society (RPRS) during its annual awards celebration. The RPRS cocktail and reception was held February 22, 2022 at The Loading Dock's Beryl Road campus in Raleigh, N.C.
— Deneen Bloom, VP of Client Services with S&A
The Watt Huntley Award for Lifetime Achievement is the highest honor given by the RPRS. It is presented to an individual who has made lasting and meaningful contributions to the field of public relations over the course of a career. The award was present to Norman by Dana Phelps, last year’s award winner.
Norman’s professional successes span more than 25 years. He has been a counselor to hundreds of executives and companies including developing strategies and implementing plans to help clients become thought leaders, build brand awareness, gain media attention, improve reputations, reach revenue goals, and mitigate challenging crisis situations.
He began his career at the Cary Chamber of Commerce where he served as the Vice President of Communication and Governmental Relations for seven years. His background includes diverse experience in advertising, publishing, marketing, public relations and event and trade show planning, allowing him to experience working with a wide array of clients in dozens of industries including economic development, engineering, construction, non-profits, colleges and universities, chambers of commerce, medical and healthcare services, finance, commercial development, public education, and more.
“Chuck Norman is known for being one of the most genuine, skilled and ethical PR professionals most have ever met,” said Deneen Bloom, VP of Client Services with S&A. “I’ve had the pleasure of working for and alongside Chuck for seven years. He is extremely deserving of the Watt Huntley Award; he embodies the spirit of the award.”
Norman is widely known for his tremendous professional and personal networks. More importantly, he genuinely enjoys connecting others to increase their circles of influence, reach their professional and personal goals and make a lasting impact in the community. He has been a member of Cary MacGregor Rotary Club for 22 years and has held board and volunteer positions with local, regional and national industry organizations in an effort to give back, mentor and shape the future of the profession.
“It doesn’t seem that long ago when I was on the board of RPRS helping nominate and select the Watt Huntley Award winners,” said Norman. “I have looked up to and benefited from so many recipients over the years. From my mentors at other agencies and professors and counselors at NC State to my retired business partner Ron Smith, APR and longtime friend and fellow agency owner, Dana Phelps, I’ve never put myself in the same category as past honorees. It is a bit surreal that my name will reside alongside a storied history of practitioners I will always hold near and dear to my heart.
Connect with Norman on LinkedIn or for more information about S&A Communications, call 919-674-6020 or visit www. sacommunications.com.
About S&A Communications
S&A Communications is an integrated marketing brand that grew from deep-seated PR roots and evolved into a full-service marketing, PR and communications agency with a team of strategic thinking professionals whose driving goal is to outthink, outwork and outperform on behalf of each client. Our nationwide base of clients looks to us for public relations, marketing, design, digital, SEO/SEM, photography, event-planning and custom-publishing services. S&A Communications is the North Carolina member of the distinguished Public Relations Global Network and was named a top 200 PR agency in the US by Forbes. For more information, visit www.sacommunications.com or call 919-674-6020.
