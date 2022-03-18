RDX Sports Canada is LIVE
RDX Sports launches its Official Website and Warehouse.
Team RDX is looking to make waves and hopefully contribute to the fight and fitness industry of Canada”-, CANADA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After UK, EU & US, RDX Sports has now also set up base in Canada
— Dawood Mahmood
3/22 - With a new website and warehouse, RDX Sports aims to serve Canada's Fight & Fitness community.
RDX’s products are known for their career-lasting durability. Coupled with attractive pricing and high-level athlete endorsement throughout the UK, EU, and the United States, the World’s top combat sports and fitness brand is happy to launch its operations, officially in Canada.
The renowned combat sports and fitness equipment manufacturer aims to help grow the fitness and fight industry by not only providing high-quality affordable equipment but by being an active member of each respective community. As a start, the brand is offering exclusive 10% discounts on entire cart values by simply using the “hellocanada” at the checkout.
This move embodies the company motto: Move, Improve & Evolve by doing just that. Expanding its horizons, improving its products and customer base while growing as a company, RDX Sports is determined to provide an effective and seamless journey to its customers through a user-friendly website (www.rdxsports.ca) designed to keep the target audience’s needs in mind.
Above that, on-ground warehouses ensure timely delivery and availability of a diverse range of products which include Boxing, MMA, Fitness, Yoga Equipment, and much more.
“After making a home in our customers' hearts throughout the globe, we are excited to serve the people of Canada with the same enthusiasm. Canada has produced world-class athletes and champions who have made their mark across sporting categories and RDX Sports aims to play its part to add to this feat by providing state of the art protective gear”. - Dawood Mehmood, Head of Brands & Marketing
RDX Sports is determined to grow the love of fight sports and fitness throughout the globe and its arrival in Canada puts it a step closer to achieving this dream.
Dawood Mahmood
RDX Sports
dawood.mahmood@rdxsports.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other