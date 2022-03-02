The ‘Wolf’ howls with RDX Sports - RDX x Khamzat signs historical yearly ambassadorship with undefeated MMA prospect
2/9 - Welterweight phenom Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev signs with RDX Sports. Ready to ‘Smash’ all records.
This is going to be a game-changer - we're so proud of our athletes.”BURY MANCHESTER, BURY GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You can hear the howls from a distance, something unique is at play, a pack is forming, ready to hunt. This alliance between RDX Sports and Khazmat Chimaev will lead to amazing impactful outcomes beyond anyone’s expectations.
No one has seen such a spectacular rise in the most competitive division in the MMA scape.
Hailing from Chechnya and fighting out of Sweden, Khamzat has put every fighter in the business on notice, irrespective of their weight-class.
Fear is at an all-time high as the least hit athlete in the most challenging MMA organization in the world keeps producing 1st round submissions, and knockouts. Pundits, fellow athletes, and rivals alike are praising ‘Borz’ unstoppable rise and have already compared him to the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor - some say he’s even better.
RDX sees a legend in the making and is proud to be associated with greatness.
His last fight is deemed to be one of the kind as he made a strong statement of his abilities after choking Li Jingliang (a veteran athlete) with a rear naked choke in the first round. This not only shocked the entire crowd but left the industry in awe.
‘The meteoric rise of Khamzat Chimaev is one that cannot be denied. From accepting back-to-back fights in less than two weeks and beating Rhys Mckee, a former ambassador, and a legitimate world class athlete, there was no doubt in our minds that this MMA phenom was destined for greatness. A few performances later, he is now considered one of the top prospects in the MMA world. We're proud to be associated with a living legend & the future of the sport in Khamzat Chimaev! Also, a big shout out to Bulldog Promotions and All-Stars Gym, Sweden!’
- Dawood Mahmood, Head of Brand Sponsorships and Partnerships
Currently ranked number 11 in the UFC Welterweight division, there is no doubt that 2022 is the year when the world will witness a great turn in the tide as Khamzat Chimaev will climb up the ladder as one of the primary contenders for the title.
Having him onboard, RDX Sports looks forward to increasing its following in the European market in which it has had a strong relationship with the audience and wishes to strengthen it further by having one of their own representing the brand on the global stage.
According to Rebecca Aronsson, one of Chimaev’s agents at Bulldog Sports Agency, ”Borz” has signed a one-year contract. This is the biggest sponsorship deal ever brokered by Bulldog, she says.
”This new, yearlong partnership between our client Khamzat Chimaev and RDX Sports is our biggest sponsorship deal ever, and it’s a testament to how far Khamzat has come in such a short period of time. From breaking UFC records in his first couple of fights to defeating established stars in just a matter of minutes, the future sure looks extremely bright for this rising star. Bulldog Sports Agency is proud to be a part of his journey and we’re happy to work with RDX Sports,”
Grounded, raw, humble, and above all, Real is what you get from Khamzat, characteristics that are relatable with RDX Sports. Let’s make 2022 count by making sure the growth of Khamzat ‘the Borz’ Chimaev leads to an increase in the love for the sport around the globe.
Move – Improve – Evolve: RDX looks to dominate the MMA scape once again with its plethora of high-level athletes.
