Careficient Ranks 99th on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Two Year Revenue Growth of 127%
In the last six months we've seen record growth! We have earned the trust of our customers by keeping our promise to help agencies drive business growth through efficiencies”JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Careficient Inc. is No. 99 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
— Bill Creach, Founder & CEO
“We are thrilled to be recognized among Inc. Magazine’s distinguished list of fastest growing private companies”, said Brad Caldwell COO of Careficient. Our customer for life approach is resonating with the industry and our growing client base is a testament to our conviction. Our investment in people and commitment to innovation are key factors of our accelerated growth over the last year and I couldn’t be prouder and more excited to be part of this team”.
“In the last six months we have seen record growth and have signed on some of our largest customers to-date. We have earned the trust of our customers by keeping our promise to help agencies drive business growth through efficiencies”. added Bill Creach founder and CEO of Careficient.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region’s economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana, areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/careficient starting March 15, 2022.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
Careficient provides EMR solutions and services for home health, hospice and home care agencies to accelerate business growth and create agency-wide efficiencies with an integrated approach to agency management.
