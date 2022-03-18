DFG Funded Homelift Enriches Life of Nottingham’s Visually-Impaired Craig and Arthritic dog Rocky
EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Mucznik, 47 from Nottingham and one of his Bichon Frise dogs Rocky, have regained independence and happiness at home thanks to an innovative homelift funded by a Disabled Facilities Grant.
Craig talks about Rocky riding in his homelift (2:03): https://tinyurl.com/k7mfudyb
There are some things worth fighting for and Craig Mucznik from Nottingham felt like that about his Stiltz Homelift. With a homelift, his ambitious new two-storey extension is designed to future-proof his life and give him maximum independence. He tells us how some seventeen years after his life-changing motor-bike accident, he decided to project manage his own building work and challenge some mind-sets along the way.
Craig lives with his mum, Gladys and their two dogs at his now light and airy, adapted house. Now there’s a lovely kitchen all kitted out to his spec with plenty of space for his wheelchair. His Stiltz Homelift gives him smooth access to the upstairs rooms. It’s the culmination of his modern, creative vision.
Building Back Up
In 2005, aged just thirty, Craig had a serious motor bike accident leaving him with life-changing injuries and severe vision loss, “it was very touch and go,” he says, However, Craig has a strong, independent character and, with the help of his family, he began to build his life back up.
Realising the vision
Fast forward to 2018 and Craig’s thoughts had turned to adapting more of the house. One day he was watching DIY SOS and I saw this great home lift,” He discovered it was a Stiltz Homelift and knew it would be great for his planned two-storey. Stiltz Homelifts came out and understood his vision.
Craig met again with an occupational therapist to assess his needs. “I explained I knew exactly what I wanted but they insisted on only showing companies with out-dated technology. They were talking about lifts with old hydraulics and pumps. Plus they only dealt with sales agents and I only wanted to work directly with the manufacturer, like with Stiltz” He didn’t give in and he got what he wanted.
Despite beginning the build at the start of the pandemic, Craig ploughed through all the obstacles synonymous with this type of project and his Stiltz Homelift was installed in the extension with ease
Total Transformation
Now, the house is transformed and his mum Glenys talks about the changes it’s made to Craig, “It’s taken so much of his frustration away,” she says. “If he left something upstairs he’d get so irritated and start rushing. This was when he was at risk of falling especially with his unpredictable knee. Now, it’s no big deal to get back upstairs and it’s really helped his confidence.”
Craig hugely appreciates the difference too, “I’m so pleased that everyone helping me listened to want I wanted in the end. My Stiltz Homelift has given me renewed confidence and means I can access the entire house anytime I want to. I can travel between floors either standing or in my wheelchair, I have all the flexibility I need. Plus being over six foot and weighing around 16 stone, I have plenty of room onboard and feel safe. The controls are so easy especially with the braille buttons. The days of me falling down the stairs are history.” Craig opted for the larger Trio+ model which means he can also take other items up with him – even his elderly dog Rocky enjoy the ride!
Jon Nock
