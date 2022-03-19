YKOFX Presents the Analytics Scenario Planning Service (SPS) on the Commodity Market
YKOFX reveals the SPS to define the actual oil, gas and energy estimations focusing on medium and long-term perspectives regarding prices and balancesYOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced the disclosure of the analytics SPS that will help commodity market users detect alternative resolutions of market phenomena that are beneficial and encouraging to experiment needed business strategies.
The purpose of the analytics SPS is to depict market openings through comprehensive data and analysis that help business-oriented parties perceive emerging trends and essential conditions which have impact on the markets. It is also meant to experiment new business strategies despite the diverse outcomes and to receive support from YKOFX analysts to understand the major drivers of long-term energy tracks including methods and policies that are responsible for energy transition.
The analytics SPS is targeting at several features of the commodity market including:
- Quarterly monitoring reports: outlining short-term scenarios around the exchange’s short-sighted crude oil and natural gas positions in addition to upgraded rating of long-term drivers within the processing sector;
- Annual guideline: explicit analysis that focuses on premises on oil, gas and energy reference cases besides long-term potential scenarios for oil markets (regional and global) and regional natural gas markets; analysis on scenarios with emission levels compatible with reducing global warming;
- Alternative fuels analytic: analysis and data revealing on alternative transport including fuel demand and emission factors. Monthly updates refer to historical data gathering while quarterly and annual ones cover trends, policies and projections on fuel demand;
- Technology analytics: estimations around prospects and trends for renewable introduction, constant power storage outlooks rendering insight about technology which facilitates high-ranking of renewables usage in the power sector;
- Recent news and analysis reports: informative assessments of certain events or openings having high potential to connect the business trends.
About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.
