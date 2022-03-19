YKOFX Presents its Overview on Group Dealing Rules
YKOFX reveals the dealing rules which contribute to the risk management framework and other associated compliance policiesYOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced the publishing of the group dealing rules including enterprise risk management policies along with other related submission policies.
The group dealing rules represent an essential component of YKOFX’s strategic objectives to undergo integrity and flexibility. These rules determine and explain the degrees of the obligations for parties and derivatives which need preceding clearance. The main purposes of establishing the dealing rules are protecting market users from restrictions on insider trading and establishing bets practices for dealing with financial products. The rules are valid for YKOFX employees including fixed term contractors and advisors, companies and self-managed funds as well as entities controlled by the mentioned. Among the derivatives covered under these rules are: any financial product quoted on the markets including shares, futures, options or derivatives, exchange traded products, international quoted derivatives and other products.
Regarding clearance to deal in covered financial vehicles, YKOFX points out the following features:
- Customers need to obtain clearance before the dealing happens;
- Clearance is obtained through the mentioned electronic form available;
- Clearance does not represent an approval of the customers’ dealing and they have to ensure the compliance with the rules.
There are cases when clearance is not required: excluded derivatives, involvement within the exchange’s dividend reinvestment plan, changes to a corporate action or participating in a corporate action in group derivatives that are not affiliated to YKOFX, entering into margin loan and other financing arrangement over group derivatives, transfers without an underlying change to the beneficial owner of the derivatives. There are a range of other characteristics of the group dealing rules which will be fully listed in the full format of the overview.
About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.
