YKOFX Advances New Product Plans After the Listing of Price Providers
YKOFX introduces a methodology approach for pricing its contracts in order to conform with the pricing dynamicsYOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced the index price providers for a series of cash-settled futures products and the upgrading of the upcoming launch of another series of contracts.
The listing of the new products is meant to enlarge the actual offerings of the exchange and to scale up into other markets both locally and internationally. The index providers for the new cash-settled futures products is viewed as a next level in delivering the new products’ arrangements and a significant part of contributing to the establishing of a more varying user choice. The introduction of new contracts has always been a conveniently important growth driver.
The new index providers cash-settled futures will be introduced for steel suite, aluminium suite and minor metals. Two new products will be added to the steel suite and three for the aluminium suite. These contracts will match with the YKOFX’s major physical aluminium and steel contracts, enabling the exchange to handle price risk management. The contracts will be priced according to a specific methodology that will help complement with the pricing dynamics of the physical market. Other two cash-settled contracts will be introduced for minor metals.
YKOFX introduces cash-settled steel and aluminium contracts as a reaction towards market demands. As the premium pricing market continues its growing path, YKOFX dedicated its functionality by proposing and implementing of a user choice pattern that will stimulate the market evolution. The exchange will keep working accurately with other members and market participants to address the continuous demands.
“We consider that the new products will amplify the existing product offerings and the extended mechanism will help open more and more alternatives in the markets”, said Kakuji Ryusuke, Executive Director of Metal Products.
About Yokohama Options and Future Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.
