Fraud.net Announces Business Partnership With Market Leader Al Fardan Exchange, L.L.C.

Fraud.net’s Nico Bagetalas (left), Al Fardan Group Chairman Mr. Fardan Hassan Al Fardan (center), and Al Fardan Exchange CEO Mr. Hasan Fardan Al Fardan (right) – Dubai, UAE.

Fraud prevention provider partners with premier Middle Eastern exchange platform to protect transactions and accounts.

We are delighted to partner with Al Fardan Exchange and the broader Al Fardan Group to support the continued digitization of their services with our award-winning fraud and risk management solution.” — Nico Bagetalas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, an award-winning risk management ecosystem offering comprehensive fraud protection to enterprises, has recently announced a corporate partnership with Al Fardan Exchange, L.L.C, one of the UAE’s leading financial services providers to increase transaction security and prevent account takeovers.

As the risk of online fraud continues to rise, Al Fardan Exchange is committed to increasing security measures to ensure its customers’ online safety and satisfaction. The partnership with Fraud.net will not only increase the approval rate of online transactions but simultaneously protect customers and their hard-earned money with Fraud.net’s advanced technological verification process and leading AI-powered threat intelligence program, enabling Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C to operate more effectively and efficiently.

Nicolas Bagetalas, Solutions Consultant for Fraud.net and signatory for this partnership, shares: “We are delighted to partner with Al Fardan Exchange and the broader Al Fardan Group to support the continued digitization of their services with our award-winning fraud and risk management solution. We look forward to continuing expansion of our strategic interests in the Gulf and across the MENA region."

“Fraud.net is thrilled to join forces with Al Fardan Exchange. We’re honored to have been chosen to partner with this market leader in the Middle East to achieve its business milestone of digitizing its services. We look forward to fostering a fruitful relationship for both of our organizations and Al Fardan’s clients,” Whitney Anderson, CEO and Co-founder added.

Commenting on the partnership, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange said, “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Fraud.net as we are committed to providing our customers with the most secure services possible. At Al Fardan Exchange we are constantly looking for innovative ways to further enhance our customers’ experience and security. We believe this partnership will provide an extra level of reassurance to the many thousands of people that use our services every day.”

Interested in learning more about Fraud.net’s customizable end-to-end fraud management solution? Contact us for a demo today.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions, and serves institutions within many worldwide markets. Fraud.net is looking forward to this partnership and expansion into the Middle East region.

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C is a member of the Al Fardan Group, one of the leading family-owned conglomerates in the UAE region with a 50-year legacy. The success of the group is largely built upon the business acumen and strong personal values espoused by its founder, Ibrahim Al Fardan, who established himself as a respected pearl trader in 1954. Established in 1971, they proudly serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 75+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global financial service providers, Al Fardan offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust at the forefront.