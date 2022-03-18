TRIRIGAWorld Hoted at MaximoWorld
Reliabilityweb.com® has announced the launch of the TRIRIGAWorld and Expo hosted at MaximoWorld-22, Reliabilityweb.com events, co-located with the APM-22, Asset Performance Management Summit in Austin, Texas August 9-11th with pre-conference activities on August 8th. Whether it be industrial operations or real estate portfolios, intelligent asset management puts data and AI to work to optimize critical asset performance and automate enterprise operations.
TRIRIGAWorld includes learning opportunities and an Expo with IBM® TRIRIGA® subject matter experts, clients, and partners sharing current best practice, success factors, discussions, and demos on IWMS (Integrated Workplace Management Solutions), technology related to:
IBM® TRIRIGA® 101: Understanding the value of an IWMS and the key capabilities that drive operational excellence across your real estate portfolio.
Optimizing the space in your buildings
Creating the right workplace experience
Right-sizing your real estate portfolio in light of the pandemic and ongoing disruptions
Maximizing operations and maintenance efficiency
Managing and extending capital projects
Reducing your overall carbon footprint
Introducing the TRIRIGAWorld Awards, submit an abstract to be considered for the awards starting Monday, March 21st.
Key Deadlines
TRIRIGAWorld Award Submissions Open- March 21, 2022
TRIRIGAWorld Award Submissions Close- April 15, 2022
TRIRIGAWorld Award Interviews- April 18-29, 2022
TRIRIGAWorld Award Winners Notified- May 2, 2022
Awards Ceremony to be held during MaximoWorld 2022 in August, Texas (August 9-11, 2022, Pre-Conference activities on August 8).
Do you have what it takes to win a TRIRIGAWorld Award?
Do you have an extraordinary example of work to share with the TRIRIGAWorld community?
If so, we invite you to nominate your program for a TRIRIGAWorld Award to recognize your team for accomplishments in the categories below.
These TRIRIGAWorld Awards Categories Apply to IBM TRIRIGA Clients
Best Long TermJourney (5+ Years):
Awarded to a client with the best long-term IBM TRIRIGA implementation. Tell us about your journey. Why did you start, what did you learn, how did you change, what are your plans?
Note: Award limited to those clients with 5+ years of IBM TRIRIGA, including implementation time.
Best Return to Workplace Journey:
Tell us your return to the workplace journey! What has your company done to accommodate remote workers, what's been the impact to your real estate portfolio and what changes have you made to the workspace when bringing workers back?
Award not limited to "return journey. If you've stayed occupied during the pandemic, tell us what you've done!
Best Sustainability Program with IBM TRIRIGA:
Awarded to the client who uses IBM TRIRIGA to help attain their sustainability goals.Tell us your journey! How are you using IBM TRIRIGA to accomplish your goals? What have been your measurable achievements?
Best Capital Project Management Program with IBM TRIRIGA:
Awarded to the client who uses IBM TRIRIGA for capital project management, budgeting and/or planning.Tell us your journey! How are you using IBM TRIRIGA to accomplish your goals? What have been your measurable achievements?
Best Lease Accounting with IBM TRIRIGA:
Awarded to the client who uses IBM TRIRIGA for real estate administration and lease accounting. Tell us your journey! How are you using IBM TRIRIGA to accomplish your goals? What have been your measurable achievements?
Best Space Management Program with IBM TRIRIGA:
Awarded to the client who uses IBM TRIRIGA for space management. Tell us your journey! How are you using IBM TRIRIGA to accomplish your goals? What have been your measurable achievements?
Best Facilities Operations Program with IBM TRIRIGA:
Awarded to the client who uses IBM TRIRIGA for corporate facilities operations.Tell us your journey! How are you using IBM TRIRIGA to accomplish your goals? What have been your measurable achievements?
These TRIRIGAWorld Awards Categories Apply to IBM TRIRIGA Client or Partner
Best Technical Innovation:
Awarded to a client or partner who has configured or created a technical enhancement to IBM TRIRIGA to foster an enhanced user experience or support an underlying business process. Examples: Perceptive Applications, Automations, etc.
These TRIRIGAWorld Awards Categories Apply to IBM TRIRIGA Clients with Partners
Best New Implementation (Within 2 Years):
Awarded to one of our new clients! For those just starting their journey, tell us why you selected IBM TRIRIGA, what you learned during implementation, and what business value you've achieved.
Can be submitted separately by client only or with your services partner.
Note: Award limited to those clients with 2 years or less with IBM TRIRIGA, including implementation time. Client must be live.
Best Integration to 3rd Party Systems:
IBM TRIRIGA doesn't exist in a vacuum. We know over 95% of our clients integrate to third party systems and we want to hear from you! Tell us what you've integrated to, how you've done it and most importantly, the decision making behind the process, and your business value achievements.
For more information on TRIRIGAWorld, the awards, MaximoWorld 2022, deadlines, and all the amazing things happening at the conference this year, please visit: http://www.maximoworld.com
TRIRIGAWorld and Expo are hosted MaximoWorld-2022, a Reliabilityweb.com event, and the APM Summit. Sessions are built into the MaximoWorld agenda and are open to all MaximoWorld attendees.
About Reliabilityweb.com
Since 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:
Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime® magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, ReliabilityTV™ and Reliability Radio®.
Conferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Asset Performance Management Summit, International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.
Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader® workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).
For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com.
Reliabilityweb.com®, Uptime®, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader®, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radio®, ReliabilityTV™, and Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb, Inc. in the USA and in several other countries.
IBM® TRIRIGA®, and MAXIMO® are a trademark of International Business Machines Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
