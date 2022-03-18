Pianist Holly Jones Joins The Noam Chomsky Music Project to Amplify Noam Chomsky’s Perspective
What really resonates with me is the challenge to think for ourselves, independent of someone else’s opinion that is outside of us.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using an archive of samples from Noam Chomsky’s speeches over the last few decades, musician Holly Jones shares more about how she created her most recent release, in this video.
— Holly Jones for The Noam Chomsky Music Project
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate American linguist Noam Chomsky’s lectures and amplify his voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms: Music. The project was created by Ian Urbina, an investigative journalist who founded the music label, Synesthesia Media.
The music project’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Chomsky’s outlook on the world. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, dozens of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of Chomsky’s lectures which Synesthesia Media spent over a year building.
Jones is an award-winning classical, contemporary solo piano recording artist and composer. Her music is described as reverent, elegant, and melody-driven and can be heard on all streaming platforms, Spa XM, and many airlines. She has an active monthly Spotify listener base of over 280K and has had editorial success with Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. She releases a new composition every three to four weeks across all platforms, as well as composing for music libraries.
To prepare for this release, Jones said she went through hours of audio recordings for Noam Chomsky and watched the documentary, ‘Manufacturing Consent.’
“In the documentary, ‘Manufacturing Consent,’ I think what Noam Chomsky is saying here and what really resonates with me is the challenge to think for ourselves, independent of someone else’s opinion that is outside of us,” Jones said. “To develop our own opinion and to resist the urge to just mindlessly parrot someone else.”
“Freedom” by Holly Jones for The Noam Chomsky Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Noam Chomsky Music Project:
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is an expansive international effort to bolster Noam Chomsky’s ideas with passion and aesthetics. This project is the first of this scale—both in size and reach—to combine music with Chomsky’s work.
Media Team
The Outlaw Ocean Project
+1 404-434-4782
email us here
Behind The Music: Holly Jones | #noamchomskymusic