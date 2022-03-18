IO Appoints Frédéric Schepens as Chairman of the Executive Board
Innovative Operators - IO is pleased to announce that it has appointed MTN GlobalConnect CEO, Frédéric Schepens as the Chairman of the IO Executive Board.
Innovative Operators, 18th March 2022 - IO is pleased to announce that it has appointed MTN GlobalConnect CEO, Frédéric Schepens as the Chairman of the IO Executive Board. Frédéric will assume his responsibilities on 1st April 2022 and is anticipated to open the 2nd Biannual IO Plenary in May 18th - 19th 2021 in Málaga, Spain.
Since the launch of IO in April 2021, the non-profit member organisation has focused on Roaming and Interconnect, receiving great recognition from the industry through mobile operator engagement. Roaming Projects that previously lacked focus and collaboration are now better equipped through IO labs. IO Labs has helped numerous operators to increase their awareness, be more in tune and further engage in promoting and prioritising significant roaming projects.
Frédéric is a seasoned business leader and entrepreneur with more than 26 years in the telecom industry. He started his career by launching mobile operators in The Netherlands (KPN Mobile) and in Belgium (Mobistar) and is one of the founding members of Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS). Frédéric served as Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Vodafone Enterprise in Italy. As Vodafone’s Head of Global Mobile Services at the time, he built the largest voice carrier in the world with over 60 billion minutes annually. Today in his position as CEO of MTN GlobalConnect and board member of several entities of the MTN Group, Frédéric is an excellent example for applying one’s inter-continental experience and drive for innovation, in the Vendor and Mobile operators’ space, and as such deliver opportunities for the roaming ecosystem.
MTN GlobalConnect is a leading Pan-African digital and infrastructure services company that manages MTN's major international and national infrastructure and platform activities to include the international roaming fabric representing MTN Group’s +270m subscribers, mobile services, Voice, SMS, signalling, API’s, roaming and interconnect.
Jason Bryan, Director General of IO said “We have always seen MTN GlobalConnect as a next gen mobile operator group. Pushing the boundaries of what mobile operators can achieve in the path from telco to techCo. But more than that, the diversity of the group members, its people and objectives are in great harmony with and compliment IO projects. Under the stewardship of Frédéric, we consider that the board of IO will push new boundaries for roaming and interconnect innovation.”
Frédéric Schepens said, “It is our mission to enable a better world for MNO’s considering the complexity experienced by their subscribers when leaving their home network. At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, wherever they are. I’m humbled and honoured to help the community and bring focus to solving interoperability issues.”
Innovative Operators
IO brings together Mobile Operators from around the world to review best practice in International Roaming and Interconnect. Having established its member organisation in 2021, IO seeks to support the industry with workshops where mobile operators exchange best practice, IO trainings and insights which assist Mobile Operators in strategic decision making and to seek new opportunities amidst a challenging and disruptive communications environment.
About MTN GlobalConnect
MTN GlobalConnect is a Pan-African digital and infrastructure services company founded in 2017, and an operating company in the MTN Group. MTN GlobalConnect manages MTN's international and national major wholesale activities, in addition to offering reliable wholesale and infrastructure solutions for fixed connectivity and wholesale mobility solutions that include international mobile services, Voice, SMS, signalling, roaming and interconnect.
