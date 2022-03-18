CAPITALITY IS THE NEW INNOVATIVE SWISS TRADING PLATFORM
Capitality is the place where capital meets profitability.BASEL, SWITZERLAND, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAPITALITY – Great Institutional Trading Capacity made accessible for normal investors.
Capitality, a subsidiary of Capitality Group, begins operation in Switzerland in 2021. Capitality is a multi-asset online broker well known for its FX trading. Members may have access to the popular Capitality Web Trading Platform, the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform, and customizable leverage, among other features.
“Capitality provides two types of trading accounts to its clients: Partner account and VIP account.
With the Partner account the minimum deposit is €500, and leverage of up to 1:500 is offered.
With the VIP account, you will receive institutional-grade trading signals and analysis, which means you will receive the same information that banks and hedge funds use to make decisions.
It has a high success rate, more than 80% in normal market circumstances, which implies that if the analysis shows the market direction and an external element impact such as defaults, Force Majeure, or any other spontaneous occurrences, the analysis would most likely fail as a result of the events.
As a result, we only accept VIP members who are educated and have a strong trading discipline in place, as the final decision is made on the partner site.” commented Eric, one of Capitality’s press officers.
Capitality provides clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference (CFDs) on a wide range of asset classes, including FX, commodities, spot metals, spot indices, crypto, futures, and equities.
If you merely wish to trade FX and CFDs on metals and other assets, Capitality should suffice. Capitality allows you to trade the following asset classes:
FOREX: Capitality allows you to trade more than 80 currency pairings. You may trade forex with a leverage of up to 1:500, which means that any possible earnings or losses are multiplied. You may start trading with as little as 100 € and earn a capital boost of 50.000 €!
METALS: Capitality offers CFDs on gold, silver, and platinum. Metal CFD trading allows you to leverage bets, which can magnify your gains or losses.
INDICES: Capitality offers CFDs on indexes such as the UK 100, the Nasdaq Index, and the Germany 30. If you are not based in the EU, you may trade CFDs on indices with a leverage ratio of 500 to 1, which means you can manage a $500 position with only $1.
COMMODITIES: Capitality provides trading in some energy commodity CFDs, such as natural gas and WTI and Brent crude oil, with a margin requirement of 2% of the whole contract value.
CRYPTOCURRENCY: CFDs for the cryptocurrency market are leveraged instruments, which means that a minimal investment – known as margin – is all that is required to acquire full exposure to the underlying market. Leverage magnifies both gains and losses since your profit or loss is still determined based on the entire size of your investment.
SHARES: Capitality allows you to trade CFDs on shares of some of the most prominent businesses, such as Facebook, Apple Inc., Twitter, and Microsoft. You may diversify your portfolio as a result of this.
Signing up with Capitality has various advantages:
Capitality provides a full-service mobile app called Capitality App, which is accessible for iOS and Android smartphones. Capitality has improved the platform in order to deliver a better mobile trading experience.
Users get access to over 300 trading products across numerous markets, including FX and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Capitality offers his sophisticated Web Trading Platform as well as the well-known MetaTrader 4 system, which is a reliable and highly-regarded platform.
Capitality provides competitive leverage up to 1:500, allowing traders to boost position sizes and potential rewards.
Down spreads - According to customer feedback and research, Capitality's spreads are competitive, which helps to keep trading expenses low.
Multilingual customer support - Capitality is a worldwide online broker that offers customer service in 20 different languages in 180+ countries..
With an excellent reputation, Capitality is one of the top rising European trading platforms, if not the best. Members enjoy the most comfortable conditions accessible on the market, thanks to client-centered customer assistance.
"Our objective is to give individual investors the same tools used by major hedge funds, commercial banks, and other financial institutions to execute trading strategies using cutting-edge trading technology."
