Maine Climate Council Equity Report Briefing

MAINE, March 25 - Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Date: March 25, 2022

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Virtual meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

On March 25th, GOPIF will be holding an important webinar for members of the Maine Climate Council and its working groups and subcommittees to kick off an engagement process with the draft interim recommendations of the Equity Subcommittee. This briefing will provide an overview of equity metrics frameworks used to measure equitable implementation of climate and clean energy programs nationally/in other jurisdictions. We will also review the proposed process for the working groups and Scientific and Technical Subcommittee to engage with interim ESC recommendations and help identify equity metrics, with time for questions from the Maine Climate Council, working groups, and subcommittee members. This briefing will be recorded.

For further information, contact:

Name: Cassaundra Rose, PhD

Phone: 207-530-0424

Maine Climate Council Equity Report Briefing

