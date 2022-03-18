The Sweetest Mom Daughter Chocolate Party Celebrating Women's Month This Sunday
Recruiting for Good sponsors kids party; A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today, use their talent to Make a Positive Impact and Earn LA's Sweetest Treats.
Recruiting for Good Celebrates Women's Month with a Mom & Daughter Chocolate Party.
On Sunday March 20th, at 2pm to 3pm; Attend A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today, Girls Use Their Creative Talent to Make a Positive Impact and Earn Access to VIP Chocolate Party (KC Chocolatier in Santa Monica).
Look for Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good wearing a yellow hat, standing outside of store collecting drawings and rewarding access to special event Celebrating Women.
Party is specially designed for sweet girls who attend kindergarten, elementary, and middle school (accompanied by a parent).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Kids attend party at KC Chocolatier...A Sweet Day in LA indeed to have fun fulfilling experiences, make a positive impact, and party for good!"
About
A Sweet Day in LA is a meaningful kids party sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Kids bring a drawing of something they love to earn LA's Sweetest Treats. Kids learn positive values; and appreciate today. #makepositiveimpact #wepartyforgood #appreciatetoday #asweetdayinla #enjoytreats #creativitywins #usetalentforgood #fulfillingtime #recruitingforgood to learn more visit ASweetDayinLA.com
...Imagine The Sweetest Trip Ever... Chocolate + Fashion + Paris!
Join Us to Make a Positive Impact and Enjoy World's Sweetest Trips to Party...Just participate in Recruiting for Good referral program. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and fund Girls Design Tomorrow (Ventures)....We're rewarding referrals with The World's Sweetest Paris Trip... 2022 Salon Du Chocolate (All-Inclusive Trip for Two) Event combines chocolate, exhibitions/presentations, and fashion to learn more visit TheSweetestParisTrip.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
