Announcement of the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee

The establishment is to pursue the goal and vision to formulate a standard for global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way.

HONG KONG, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the establishment of the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee.

Tokenization is the process of converting rights or a unit of asset ownership into a digital token on a blockchain. It can be applied to regulated financial instruments such as equities and bonds, physical assets such as real estate and art. Key benefits that could be enabled by tokenization include increased liquidity, reduced cost, faster settlement, better compliance and increased transparency. Tokenization has the potential to transform the market by opening investments to a wider pool of investors and facilitating the innovation of new product offerings. Tokens can also be traded on appropriate secondary markets.

The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee ("Advisory Committee”) is to help us to pursue the goal and vision to formulate a standard for global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way. The key roles of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guideline and reference for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business financial stability, sustainability, internal control and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects and field in Art industry.

The initial focus of the Advisory Committee will be mainly on green, public projects and art tokens. Covid 19 is a wakeup call for our world and shows us that something needs to be done sooner than later. IX Asia Indexes sees the current challenges looming with green and sustainability-linked projects and investments to receive sustainable funding.

Today we are proud to welcome five members to this IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee and thank them for their partnership.

IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee

Dr. Henrietta Tsui-Leung, Founder and CEO of Ora-Ora Art group and President Emeritus of Hong Kong Art Gallery Association

Ms. Angelina Kwan, Senior Advisor to the Board, HashKey Group

Ms. Miranda Ching Yi Kwan, Director, Knowledge Solutions, SGS Hong Kong Limited

Mr. Lance Morginn, President/Co-Founder/CCI, Blockchain Intelligence Group

Ms. Irene OL Wong, Founder, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited

In order to optimise the implementation, a platform for token registration is planned to be made available before the end of this year. Tokens listed on the platform will be put in the universe for the future digital asset index constituents selection. International token identification number similar to the existing CUSSIP/ ISIN might be introduced in the registration system. IX Asia Indexes is also looking to introduce a roadmap for an alternative blockchain audit in the future.

The formation of working group will be announced in due course. Participants in the working group are dedicated to bring together their valuable insight, expertise and complementary industry experience.

The Advisory Committee is looking forward to working with the regulatory authorities in the future to make more meaningful impact.

For more details about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee members, please refer to https://ix-index.com/tokenization-committee.html.