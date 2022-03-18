Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 18-21) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway closures or restrictions are scheduled this weekend (March 18-21) for improvement projects in the Phoenix area, including a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between Avondale Boulevard and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 21) for pavement improvement work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Dysart Road and Fairway Drive (approaching the closure) also closed. Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 closed. DETOURS: Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Buckeye Road to travel beyond the closure.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley (March 21) for pavement improvement work. (approaching the closure) Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell Road or Buckeye Road to travel beyond the closure. Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Washington Street from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 21) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. DETOUR: Drivers should use alternate routes including westbound I-10 to the west entrance to Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 to the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) westbound.

(Hohokam Expressway) (March 21) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Drivers should use alternate routes including westbound I-10 to the west entrance to Sky Harbor Airport and US 60 to the Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) westbound. Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Tatum Boulevard and SR 51 and narrowed to three lanes between Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 20) for pavement maintenance. The westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street will be closed (use other nearby on-ramps). DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

(Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix (March 20) for pavement maintenance. (use other nearby on-ramps). Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) HOV ramp to southbound SR 51 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (March 20) for pavement maintenance. DETOUR: Traffic can use the general purpose exit on eastbound Loop 101 to reach southbound SR 51.

(Pima Freeway) (March 20) for pavement maintenance. Traffic can use the general purpose exit on eastbound Loop 101 to reach southbound SR 51. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at Miller Road in Buckeye closed for approximately six weeks starting at 10 p.m. Friday (March 18) through late April for reconstruction as part of the I-10 widening project. DETOURS: Drivers will be able to use detours via the nearby Watson Road interchange. Mostly overnight lane restrictions along I-10 also can be expected at times in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 for widening work.

in Buckeye (March 18) for reconstruction as part of the I-10 widening project. Drivers will be able to use detours via the nearby Watson Road interchange. Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Watson Road from 9 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (March 20) for I-10 widening work. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.