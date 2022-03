St. Albans / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2001279

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/17/22 1745 Hours

STREET: VT Route 105

TOWN: Berkshire

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Berkshire Center Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jessica Jewett

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: James Gross

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time Vermont State Police, responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Route 105 and Berkshire Center Road. Investigation revealed vehicle #1 made a right hand turn from Berkshire Center Road onto VT Route 105, crossing the center line and colliding with the front end of vehicle #2 which was traveling east on VT Route 105. The roadway was briefly reduced to one lane of travel while the vehicles were removed from the roadway. Neither operator sustained injuries.