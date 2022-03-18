VT RTE 25 NEAR VILLAGE RD - CORINTH

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

In the area of VT ROUTE 25 NEAR VILLAGE RD IN CORINTH, roadway us closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

