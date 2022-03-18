Portion of Iron Mine Road is Closed in Columbia Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 4019 (Iron Mine Road) is closed between the intersection with Route 4010 (Watkins Hill Road) and the intersection with Basket Street in Columbia Township, Bradford County, due to an underground subsidence in the area.

A detour using Watkins Hill Road, Route 4016 (Austinville Road), and Iron Mine Road is in place. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

