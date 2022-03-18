NAWBO Orlando Announces Call for Entries to PropelHER Pitch Competition
Annual Event Expands to a Full Day Women's Business Conference Focusing on Leadership, Economics, Wellness, and Advocacy
We welcome in any stage of business and in all industry sectors and sizes to attend. We hope to provide a cash infusion to our women-owned business and an environment of rejuvenation and growth.””ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO Orlando) has opened registration for its annual PropelHER Pitch Competition, where women business owners from across Central Florida present their business or business concept and compete for cash and in-kind prizes to fuel the growth of their businesses. NAWBO Orlando has expanded the competition this year to create an inaugural full-day event titled Take Flight Women's Business Conference.
— Lena Graham Morris, NAWBO Orlando’s Chapter President
Scheduled for May 13 at Full Sail University, the conference features NAWBO’s PropelHER Pitch Competition plus an inspiring keynote and informational sessions focusing on Leadership, Economics, Wellness, and Advocacy, NAWBO’s four pillars designed to empower women to grow their businesses, increase their influence, and stimulate economic development within their communities.
Interested applicants may apply for the competition by submitting their registration and a $50 application fee. All entries must be received on or before April 4, 2022 and include all required materials: a two-page executive summary, 45-120 second promotional video and 10-slide pitch deck presentation. Throughout March, a free webinar series featuring ten industry experts with more than a century of combined expertise will present best practices in preparing the required materials.
The NAWBO PropelHER Pitch Competition offers real-world opportunities to:
• Develop and elevate critical skills, such as evaluating opportunities, creating marketing plans, preparing financial statements, leading a team and pitching to investors.
• Launch a business or business concept by investing in professional and personal growth.
• Network and soar with topic experts and fellow PropelHER Pitch Competition competitors to unlock a business’s full potential.
• Propel a business or business concept by focusing on further development of a business plan.
“So many women have attended the PropelHER pitch and expressed that they did not want to go home; they wanted more! So, we have now extended this event into an entire day of activities. We are looking to invite women at any stage of their business model. We welcome all industries, sectors, and sizes to attend. We hope to provide a cash infusion to our women-owned business and an environment of rejuvenation and growth to all who join us on this historic occasion,” says Lena Graham Morris, NAWBO Orlando’s Chapter President.
A judging panel of experienced business professionals will review all applications. Six finalists (three emerging businesses and three established businesses) will be selected and announced in mid-April. Those interested in competing should visit this link https://conta.cc/3CyGylR.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering visibility among a targeted demographic of local women business owners. For more information on available sponsorship packages, please email membership@nawboorlando.org.
Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of over 10.1 million women-owned businesses in the United States, representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. It is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries with chapters across the country. With far-reaching clout and impact, NAWBO is a one-stop resource to propelling women business owners into greater economic, social, and political spheres of power worldwide.
About NAWBO Orlando:
A 5-Star Award Recipient, NAWBO Orlando’s vision is to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide. Our mission is to strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of NAWBO Orlando’s members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions, and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion–makers.
