Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,135 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine in focus as Peter Hultqvist took part in extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence

SWEDEN, March 16 - The war in Ukraine prompted the NATO defence ministers to gather in Brussels on 16 March for an extraordinary meeting. A representative for the European External Action Service and the defence ministers from NATO partner countries Ukraine, Georgia, Finland and Sweden also took part in the meeting.

The main focus of the meeting was how EU, NATO and NATO partner countries can cooperate further to manage the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Europe.

While addressing the meeting, Sweden’s Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist highlighted the Swedish Government’s three-track approach in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: sanctions against the Russian regime, support to Ukraine and measures to strengthen Sweden.

“Sweden condemns Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms,” said Mr Hultqvist.

Mr Hultqvist also mentioned that, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Sweden’s cooperation with NATO has deepened, with improved exchange of information and coordination of activities and strategic communication.

“Cooperation between countries is crucial for security and stability in our neighbourhood. Sweden’s strengthened partnership with NATO is incredibly important given the worsening security situation.”

In conjunction with the NATO ministerial meeting, Mr Hultqvist had separate meetings with General Tod D. Wolters, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, as well as a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg together with Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen.

You just read:

Ukraine in focus as Peter Hultqvist took part in extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.