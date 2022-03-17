Chalonne Stands in Solidarity with Ukraine

Chalonne Luxury Apple Watch Bands

Chalonne will donate 100% of its profits for the month of April 2022 to World Central Kitchen (WCK) to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalonne, the innovative luxury Apple Watch band maker, has announced that it will stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their fight against invading Russian troops. The company has agreed to donate 100% of its profits for the month of April 2022 to World Central Kitchen (WCK), to help feed those Ukrainians driven from their homes by the ongoing war.

WCK, founded by world-renowned chef José Andrés, has already served over one million meals in five countries to refugees of the Ukrainian invasion, and continues to do so as more and more people are displaced. Chalonne’s contribution will support their recently established kitchen in the neighboring country of Poland, as well as multiple food warehouses that are currently active in Ukraine, which distributing bulk food product including produce and dry goods to restaurant partners to supplement the strained food supply chain. WCK is also supporting restaurants in cities like Lviv, Odessa, Mykolayiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv, which have come under Russian attack.

In giving a month’s worth of profits to WCK, Chalonne, the world’s leading maker of luxury and bespoke Apple Watch bands, intends to help the families of Ukraine who have been displaced. The company’s Founder, Carlye Morgan, states, “I was horrified watching the senseless attacks on civilians in Ukraine and the thousands of innocent families trying to flee to safety. I recently saw a photo of baby strollers left on a train platform. I cannot imagine how all those mothers felt, leaving everything behind as they flee their homes and try to protect their children.”

“WCK is doing amazing things,” she explains, “to help refugees get nourishment and resources they badly need. I felt we had no choice but to participate.”

Chalonne has committed to donating 100% of the company’s profits for the month of April 2022 to WCK, and leaves open the possibility of doing even more in the future. Ms. Morgan and Chalonne encourage everyone interested in helping this important effort to visit the World Central kitchen at their website, https://wck.org/.

Chalonne sells luxury watch bands that are hand-crafted in France from the finest leathers, gemstones, and solid gold. Chalonne, headquartered in Bel-Air, California, has made female empowerment one of its integral values and is dedicated to giving back to organizations that support women the world over.