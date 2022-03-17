Truitt Recognizes Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council at State Board Meeting

Raleigh, NC

Mar 17, 2022

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt recognized her Student Advisory Council earlier this month during the March meeting of the State Board of Education. The Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SSAC) is a strong and diverse group comprised of 12 high school students from across the state’s eight education regions, with eight juniors and four seniors.

The two-year appointment to the SSAC provides student advisors the opportunity to meet twice per month to discuss education issues affecting students, advocate on behalf of their peers and ultimately advise decision makers in state public education.

During their service, student advisors will develop two proposals for the state Superintendent’s Office and the State Board of Education to address issues that the students would like to see changed, either through policy or legislation. SSAC advisors have the opportunity not only to share their perspectives as current students but also to provide invaluable insight to state leaders on how to make positive changes within North Carolina’s education system.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s future,” shared Superintendent Truitt, “and if we are going to keep them at the center of every decision, we need to ensure they have an opportunity to directly share feedback, provide recommendations, and give perspective on our state’s education system. I am thrilled to have such an impressive group of students convened as members of the Student Advisory Council, and I look forward to seeing the proposals they put forth.”

The 2021-2022 SSAC Junior Members are: Amy Brooks, Southwest Region William Dunlap, North Central Region Guillermo Estrada, Southeast Region Carson Gainous, Southeast Region Ella Joyner, Southwest Region Kelsey McCormick, Southeast Region Mia Shanely, Northwest Region Reagan Williford, North Central Region

The 2021-2022 SSAC Senior Members are: Amari Anderson, Northeast Region Jalen Faison, North Central Region Brynn Sokolowski, Southwest Region Caroline Wood, Piedmont Triad Region