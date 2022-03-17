Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board lands $65 million in new capital budget

Clallam, Pacific, Spokane and Yakima Counties awarded latest round of $200,000 in CERB planning grants today

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) received $40 million for economic development funding and $25 million for community broadband funding in the 2022 supplemental capital budget. These historic levels of funding arrive as CERB celebrates 40 years and will assist rural communities and Tribes in building their economic futures.

Today the Board approved $200,000 in grants for economic development feasibility studies in Clallam, Pacific, Spokane, and Yakima counties that will spur broadband deployment, business growth and job creation.

Clallam County – $50,000 grant to the Port of Port Angeles for the “Dry Dock and Infrastructure Feasibility Study.” This project will evaluate the purchase and installation of a floating dry dock by the Port for leasing to private marine trades companies for maintenance and repair of boats and ships. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.

Pacific County – $50,000 grant to the Port of Willapa Harbor for the "Bendiksen Landing Planning Study." This planning study will assess the redevelopment of the Bendiksen Landing site to include site upgrades, business recruitment, business development and marketing, and to expand tourism. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.

Spokane County – $50,000 grant to the City of Airway Heights for the "City of Airway Heights Comprehensive Broadband Infrastructure Planning study." This project will study the area's current broadband infrastructure and future telecommunications needs. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.

Yakima County – $50,000 grant to the Port of Grandview for the "Port of Grandview Broadband Feasibility Study." This project will identify solutions to bring broadband to the city of Grandview. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.

“The Board would like to say a special thank you to the House and Senate capital budget committees for appropriating additional funding for CERB in the 2022 supplemental capital budget. The additional $65 million for the second year of the 2021-23 biennium will enable CERB to respond quickly to the urgent needs of our rural communities and tribes for economic recovery and broadband rollout.” Said CERB Chair Randy Hayden.

“This year, CERB is celebrating 40 years of investing in Washington’s economic future. CERB has a proven track record for being a good steward of public money and advocate for local communities. Targeted local investment in planning is essential to building a foundation for successful and sustainable economic growth. CERB’s dedication to helping communities around Washington is vital to our state’s economy.” added Hayden.

“The Legislature’s significant funding for the CERB recognizes that investment in public infrastructure, including broadband, strengthens communities,” said Washington State Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “These grants are crucial to providing local leaders opportunities to envision and build their economic futures.”

The release of CERB funds to these projects is contingent upon each applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements, such as finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits. If you are a Washington local government or federally recognized Tribe and have project ideas, please reach out to Janea Delk or Leslie Wolff.

Since 1982, CERB has committed nearly $203 million to local jurisdictions across the state, an investment generating more than 36,000 jobs, and private capital investment of $5.8 billion – a $29-to-$1 return on CERB investments. Read the 2020 CERB Legislative Report and the 2020 CERB Rural Broadband Legislative Report to learn more.

As Washington’s strategic economic development resource, CERB is focused on creating private sector jobs in partnership with local governments by financing infrastructure improvements. These improvements encourage new business development and expansion. In addition to funding construction projects, CERB provides limited funding for studies that evaluate high-priority economic development projects.

Learn more about CERB at www.commerce.wa.gov/cerb.

