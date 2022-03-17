The DSEDJ announced that face-to-face teaching will be suspended for teachers and students who have lived in sealed areas, controlled areas and prevention areas of Zhuhai Nanping in the past 14 days

MACAU, March 17 - In response to the changes in the epidemic situation in Nanping Town, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City today (17th), in order to prevent the epidemic from happening in school campuses, after listening to the advice from the health department, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced that students and teachers of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools who, in the past 14 days, have lived in sealed areas, controlled areas and prevention areas of Nanping Town, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City will be suspended from face-to-face teaching from March 17th (Thursday). For the abovementioned people who have already returned to school, the schools should arrange them to stop all face-to-face teachings, separate them from the other staff and students and assist them to go home when it is safe to do so. The DSEDJ will announce the school return date in due course depending on the changes in the epidemic situation. Students will study at home instead, and their assessment will be handled flexibly.

The DSEDJ will closely communicate with the health department about the changes in the epidemic situation in relevant areas and announce the response measures in due course. The DSEDJ calls on all students and teachers to avoid going to Nanping Town, Xiangzhou District, Zhuhai City unless it is necessary, and parents should take their minor children to get novel coronavirus vaccination as soon as possible in order to ensure the health and safety of their children.

If necessary, please contact the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (Tel: 853 2870 0800 (24 hours); Email: info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo; Enquiry Platform: https://www.ssm.gov. mo/covidq ), or contact the DSEDJ via email or phone, email: webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo; phone: 853 8397 2394 (during office hours).