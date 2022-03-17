Updated nucleic acid test requirement for arrivals from Zhuhai

MACAU, March 17 - Starting from after the stroke of midnight on Friday, (18 March 2022), people arriving in Macao via boundary checkpoints between Zhuhai and Macao will be required to present a nucleic acid test certificate issued within the previous 24 hours, proving the person is ‘negative’ for COVID-19 infection.

The latest step had been taken in view of epidemic-related developments in neighbouring places, and in line with the joint prevention and control mechanism between Zhuhai and Macao, said today Macao’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

Those travellers not holding Macao ID will be barred from entering Macao if they fail to provide such a certificate. Any Macao ID holders not fulfilling the new requirement will be required to undergo a nucleic acid test upon arrival.

The existing nucleic acid test requirement for travellers leaving Macao and going to Zhuhai remains unchanged, i.e., they should provide a valid ‘negative’ test certificate obtained within seven days of departure.

Macao would keep in close touch with Zhuhai and monitor attentively epidemic-related developments there. The aim would be to ease as soon as feasible nucleic-acid test certification rules for inbound travellers to Macau to 48-hour validity, as previously.