VSP / Royalton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

                                                                                                          

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001025

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/22 1449 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howe Street, Brookfield

VIOLATION: Arrested on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Cyle Carpenter

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/17/22 at approximately 1449 hours, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the roadway in the area of Howe Road in the town of Brookfield. Through investigation, Cyle Carpenter was identified as one of the occupants of the vehicle and was arrested on an active warrant for aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon. Carpenter was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and then taken to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail, pending arraignment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD      

COURT: Orange

LODGED -   Yes

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

