VSP / Royalton

CASE#: 22B2001025
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/17/22 1449 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Howe Street, Brookfield
VIOLATION: Arrested on Warrant
ACCUSED: Cyle Carpenter
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/17/22 at approximately 1449 hours, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the roadway in the area of Howe Road in the town of Brookfield. Through investigation, Cyle Carpenter was identified as one of the occupants of the vehicle and was arrested on an active warrant for aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon. Carpenter was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and then taken to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held without bail, pending arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Orange
LODGED - Yes
BAIL: Held without Bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
