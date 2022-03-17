2022-03-17 09:10:38.477 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Columbia

Submit Release
$100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Columbia

A Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 Scratchers prize on a “$100,000 Break the Bank” ticket purchased at Petro Mart, 3300 Falling Leaf Lane, in Columbia.

“Once I scratched it off, I wanted to verify it was real before we started celebrating,” he shared. “It’s an exciting feeling.”

The ticket contained one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000, and the player said the win still didn’t feel real.

“I’m still in shock!” he added.

$100,000 Break the Bank” is a $5 game that offers prizes ranging from $5 up to $100,000. The game has $5.1 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000. 

In FY21, players in Boone County won more than $29 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $52.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

