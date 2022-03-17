Volunteers needed March 27 to cleanup Red Haw State Park

CHARITON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is holding a volunteer cleanup day at Red Haw State Park on March 27, from 1-4 p.m., to remove downed branches and small debris from the picnic and beach areas, the dam and east trail deposited in the park by the tornado that moved through Lucas County on March 5.

Debris includes boards with nails, roofing materials, insulation and pieces of metal.

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, closed toe shoes (hiking boots preferable), a water bottle, clothing appropriate for the activity, and to meet at the park office. Rain date will be April 3. For questions, contact Red Haw State Park at 641-774-5632.

The campground and trail system remain closed.