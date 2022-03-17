Submit Release
News Search

There were 157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,137 in the last 365 days.

Volunteers needed March 27 to cleanup Red Haw State Park

CHARITON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is holding a volunteer cleanup day at Red Haw State Park on March 27, from 1-4 p.m., to remove downed branches and small debris from the picnic and beach areas, the dam and east trail deposited in the park by the tornado that moved through Lucas County on March 5. 

Debris includes boards with nails, roofing materials, insulation and pieces of metal. 

Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, closed toe shoes (hiking boots preferable), a water bottle, clothing appropriate for the activity, and to meet at the park office. Rain date will be April 3. For questions, contact Red Haw State Park at 641-774-5632.

The campground and trail system remain closed.  

You just read:

Volunteers needed March 27 to cleanup Red Haw State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.